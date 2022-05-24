GILFORD — Returning to the library after a well-received program on sleep strategies, Awakening Chiropractic from Tilton will be leading a talk on proper hiking form and gear. This talk will be held Tuesday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
Interested in learning more about the healing power of nature and hiking? This class will help you to understand how nature helps optimize our health. Dr. Tyler will go over proper form while hiking so that you can stay on the trails all year round. He will also talk about helpful gear insights and recommendations so that you can get the most out of your hiking experience. Come for the information and for a potential raffle prize. Call 603-524-6042 with questions or for more information.
