WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region portion of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail encompasses the New Hampshire Boat Museum, Libby Museum, and Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro, offering a unique opportunity for visitors.
Known as the Museum Loop Tour and taking place on Fridays, it offers boat and trolley tours from the Boat Museum to the Libby Museum, or visa versa, with the trolley shuttling visitors to the Wright Museum.
The "Millie B" boat tour makes use of the dock near the Libby Museum and takes advantage of the trolley tours available in Wolfeboro. While the Boat Museum has offered tours for many years, the Museum Loop is a fairly new concept.
"We were trying to find a way to connect people to places in a short amount of time," said Evan Liotta, operations manager of the Boat Museum.
The plan is working nicely, according to Liotta, who said spots on the tours fill up quickly and seats are booked about two weeks out.
Partnering with other Heritage Museum Trail partners makes sense, said Alana Albee, executive director of the Libby Museum.
"We're lucky to have so many member museums in Wolfeboro,” she said.
Proximity is not the only reason that Heritage Trail museums collaborate, however. Shared resources are vital commodities for nonprofit institutions.
"For small-to-medium-size institutions in general, collaboration is the future of museums," said Michael Culver, executive director of the Wright Museum. "By sharing, we can each do more and spend less. Collaboration also emphasizes the astounding diversity of the cultural offerings available to visitors in our area."
Seats on the Museum Loop Tour are booked through the Boat Museum. For information or to sign up for a tour, call 603-998-3286 or visit www.nhbm.org.
The New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail includes 17 museums, with stops in Canterbury, Concord, Dover, Exeter, Laconia, Manchester, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Tamworth and Wolfeboro. Visit www.nhmuseumtrail.org for more information.
