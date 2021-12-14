HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on a sunrise hike up Old Bridle Path to summit West Rattlesnake on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 6 a.m. Led by Lakes Region Conservation Corps AmeriCorps member, Kyle Wolz, this hike will take participants up the mountain to watch the sun crest the horizon and bring in the morning. The later sunrises this time of year make it a great time to get out before the sun is up, and with the Winter Solstice behind us that means longer days ahead.
Participants will meet at the West Rattlesnake parking lot at 6 a.m. and should plan for a two hour excursion. This hike is accessible to hikers of all experience levels, but participants should expect areas of uneven terrain and a gradual incline up to the summit. Participants should bring water, breakfast/snacks, a headlamp, and warm, comfortable clothing and shoes for hiking in the winter. Additional items participants may bring if they’d like include a small blanket or mat to sit on, a thermos with hot coffee, tea, or other warm drinks, and anything else needed for a two-hour outing.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
