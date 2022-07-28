MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Library’s Summer Reading Challenge participants have collectively read 708 books over 46,298 minutes.
Moultonborough readers still have time to join the challenge. Can we reach 10 blue whale lengths by August? Visit the library website for the registration link and information, www.moultonboroughlibrary.org. The final date for logging is Monday, Aug. 8, and all registered participants are in the running for prizes which will be awarded at our End of Summer Reading Ice Cream Party on Friday, Aug. 12, 6 to 8 p.m. Register so enough ice cream is purchased. All ages are welcome to join us for this celebration.
There will be a DIY craft project for adults on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants will be making decorative glass floats. There is a materials fee of $5 dollars per person. Pre-registration is a must for this workshop as our materials are limited.
Our museum passes are one of the library’s most popular services. We currently have passes for Castle in the Clouds, the Libby Museum of Natural History, New Hampshire State Parks, the Squam Lakes Science Center, and Wright Museum of World War II.
On Friday, July 29, the library will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. for staff training. Normal hours for the Moultonborough Public Library are: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is located at 4 Holland Road. The phone number is 603-476-8895.
