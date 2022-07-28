MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Library’s Summer Reading Challenge participants have collectively read 708 books over 46,298 minutes. 

Moultonborough readers still have time to join the challenge. Can we reach 10 blue whale lengths by August? Visit the library website for the registration link and information, www.moultonboroughlibrary.org. The final date for logging is Monday, Aug. 8, and all registered participants are in the running for prizes which will be awarded at our End of Summer Reading Ice Cream Party on Friday, Aug. 12, 6 to 8 p.m. Register so enough ice cream is purchased. All ages are welcome to join us for this celebration.

