MEREDITH — The community is invited to a late summer evening at Moulton Farm for a Summer Harvest Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.
"Early August is always a favorite time of the year at the farm as we pick so many foods from our fields. So we decided to celebrate with an open house," said Jeff Mills, general manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.