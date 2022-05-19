NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services recently held the 2022 Spaulding Academy Science Fair, which brought families, friends, and community partners to campus to experience student science projects. Serving as guest judges were New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut; Ron Magoon, president and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank; Dan Kaplan, director of Information Technology, Associated Grocers of New England; and Tilton-Northfield Fire Department Firefighters Timothy Ames, Tyler Bannister, Travis Gosine, and Theodore Partingt.
The Science Fair is a school wide, experiential learning event that allows students of all abilities and ages (kindergarten through grade 12) to explore scientific concepts using the scientific method. Projects included hypotheses, written summaries, posters, and experiment demonstrations and covered various themes including chemical reactions, fossils, heat exchange, and the ocean floor.
“It was an honor to participate in the Spaulding Academy Science Fair as a guest judge,” Edelblut said. “Along with my fellow judges, I was deeply impressed by the creativity and thought that went into each student’s project. It was a testament to the dedication of both the students and faculty.”
Some of this year’s projects examined the best starter for making rock candy, how plants grow based on different substrates, what foods mold the fastest, and “art bot” inventions, which are motor-driven bots that draw art.
“The Science Fair is a wonderful opportunity for our students to get excited about science through research and hands-on demonstrations,” said Garrett Lavallee, director of Special Education. “The children and staff of Spaulding Academy and our guests were thrilled to be together again for this enriching event after two years of virtual Science Fairs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful to our judges for sharing their time to learn about our student-led projects.”
For more information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services, visit SpauldingServices.org.
