HEBRON — Join the Minot-Sleeper Library and Newfound Lake Region Association for collaborative outdoor storytime at Grey Rocks Conservation Area on Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. Following storytime with library staff, an NLRA educator will lead visitors on a guided walk of Grey Rocks.
Along with the program, visitors can explore trails with scenic views of the Cockermouth River and Hebron Marsh, have a picnic lunch, check out fishing alcoves, or even launch a kayak or canoe. Grey Rocks features a variety of habitats with plants and animals including wildflowers, turtles, and eagles.
Learn more at NewfoundLake.org. Grey Rocks Conservation Area is at 178 N. Shore Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.