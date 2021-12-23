MANCHESTER — Stay Work Play, a nonprofit whose mission is to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire, has launched the state’s first-ever leadership program for young professionals. Presented by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, the Rising Stars Leadership Program will help young professionals develop their personal and professional leadership skills and build deeper connections to New Hampshire, while helping employers attract and retain young talent. More information can be found at www.risingstarsleadership.com
“Stay Work Play recently asked young people across New Hampshire what benefits they’re looking for from employers in this COVID-era and beyond. Ninety-two percent of survey respondents said they’re either very interested or interested in professional development opportunities,” said Stay Work Play Executive Director Will Stewart. “Previous research also identified a high loneliness factor for young people in New Hampshire. Twenty percent of those surveyed said they didn’t have a friend who lives close by, and 25 percent didn’t have family members who are easily accessible. The Rising Stars Leadership Program is designed to address these very issues.”
Kicking off in February 2022, the Rising Stars Leadership Program is geared toward those in the early stages of their careers in New Hampshire who want to grow as leaders in both their organizations and in their communities. The program is aimed at helping young leaders in New Hampshire develop critical leadership skills, while building a strong understanding and connection to the different aspects that make New Hampshire the right place to Stay, Work, and Play.
With sessions like Live Free or Die, Moving Mountains and Pushing for Progress, participants will gain a greater understanding of what makes the Granite State so unique, hear from New Hampshire’s most well-known and accomplished residents and be inspired by other Rising Stars who have made a real difference in politics and policy.
“The Rising Stars Leadership Program was designed for businesses of all sizes to participate and recognize the emerging leaders within their organizations,” said Stay Work Play Co-Chairman E.J. Powers. “The price point is accessible, the nomination process is straight-forward and the programming is substantive and curated to resonate with young people. It’s a win-win-win for businesses, young employees and for our state.”
Leadership and communication skills development and problem solving within organizations and business will be provided in part by Sojourn Partners. Sojourn Partners is a Bedford-based firm with decades of experience providing executive leadership coaching, organizational development, strategic planning and culture and climate change. Participants will take part in in-person sessions beginning in February and ending in June, in addition to several virtual peer connect coaching sessions to reinforce communication skills, problem solving, and motivational inquiry.
Employers must nominate individuals to participate in the Rising Stars Leadership Program. Tuition is $1,750 for employees of Stay Work Play Board of Advisors member organizations and $2,250 for employees of non-member organizations.
“The Rising Stars Leadership Program is a great initiative to attract and retain talent in the Granite State,” said Carolyn Isabelle, Director of Workforce Development, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the state’s young professionals to gain not only professional skills, but to also form valuable connections.”
Media sponsorship is provided by New Hampshire Magazine, the essential guide to living in New Hampshire, and New Hampshire Business Review, the publication New Hampshire decision-makers turn to. Additional program and event-day sponsorships are available.
More information is available at stayworkplay.org/rising-stars-leadership-program
Learn more at stayworkplay.org.
