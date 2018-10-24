CENTER HARBOR — Now in a year-round gallery, Squam Lakes Artisans will participate in New Hampshire Open Doors on Nov. 3-4. New Hampshire Open Doors, organized by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, is a weekend-long tourism and shopping event.
Squam Lakes Artisans is a cooperative now celebrating its 13th year, and is in its first year as a year-round gallery. It will be featuring the work of 20 members, who will be demonstrating their craft during the weekend, allowing visitors to get a closer look and better appreciation of what inspires them.
The gallery is located at 23 Main St., next to the town’s bandstand park, and is a neighbor to Yikes Gallery. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday the gallery is open noon-5 p.m.
To learn more about the cooperative, visit www.squamlakesartisans.com, www.Facebook.com/SquamLakesArtisans, or call 603-253-9525. For more information about New Hampshire Open Doors, visit www.nhopendoors.com.
