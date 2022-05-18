MOULTONBOROUGH — The Friends of the Library are hosting a Spring Fling on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be light refreshments served. This event is to appreciate all the wonderful patrons of the library and is free and open to everyone.
There are a couple of new faces at the library this week. Stop in and say hello to Josianne, our new adult services & technology librarian and Jo-Ann, our new head of library services.
The library will have a special craft program on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. A representative from the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project who is going to teach participants how to make a Korean Lotus Lantern, and talk about Korea’s unique history and culture. This is a hybrid workshop. The presentation will be on Zoom, however if people want to come to the library and create their lanterns together, there is an option to do this. If people want to watch the presentation at home, the library will send out the Zoom link in the reminder email and also the morning of the program. Kits will be available to pick up on Monday, May 23. You must register to receive a kit. Space is limited.
The Friends of the Library literary discussion this month will be held on Thursday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m. Hurricane Katrina was a category 5 hurricane that hit Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi to devastating effect in August 2005.
Jesym Ward won the National Book Award for this novel.
The library will be closed on Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day. The library hours are Monday Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
