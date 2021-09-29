GILFORD — The Belknap County Sportsmen’s Association is seeking blood donors in memory of Mike Normandin, one of their life-long members, who recently passed away.
Mike had served as club president for nearly two decades. Mike personally organized and led the effort by a number of sportsmen’s clubs to donate money, materials, and labor to rebuild the cabins and dining hall at Barry Camp in Milan.
Due to the current severe shortage of blood, the BCSA is sponsoring a blood drive in conjunction with the Red Cross in honor of Mike and many others who are in need. The blood donation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 1-6 p.m. at the BCSA Club House at 182 Lily Pond Road. This blood drive is open to the entire community. Donate and help save a life.
Reservations required (47 slots available, sign up early).
To register, call customer care at 1-800-733-2767 or 1-800-RED CROSS.
