NORTHFIELD — Two students from Spaulding Youth Center have accepted vocational opportunities through the partnership and support of Taco Bell in Tilton.
As part of this vocational partnership, the students intern one day per week. Each week, they are responsible for preparing for their shift by organizing their uniform, tidying their appearance, and getting to work on time. During their shift, they practice important vocational skills, such as modeling acceptable work behavior, paying attention to detail, learning independence to complete assigned tasks, working cooperatively with coworkers, providing excellent customer service and problem solving.
“Spaulding Youth Center is deeply appreciative of our growing partnership with the Taco Bell of Tilton,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer. “The goal of vocational opportunities like this one is to foster independence and self-confidence as well as to develop valuable skills they can transfer to their future. Witnessing the personal growth and success earned through this internship by these two students is priceless.”
Spaulding Youth Center is looking for additional vocational partnerships with local companies and organizations. To learn more, contact Cheryl Avery, director of development and community relations, at 603-286-8901, ext. 107, or cavery@spauldingyouthcenter.org.
For information about Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org.
