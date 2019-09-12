NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently hosted the Friends of Spaulding Summer Celebration. The event served as an opportunity for donors and supporters to reconnect and meet the Spaulding leadership team. Guests enjoyed light refreshments while networking and learning more about further opportunities to advocate for the organization. Attendees included private donors, corporate sponsors, current and former board members, staff, and new friends. Alumni and current students also joined in the festivities. The event celebrated individuals and companies who consistently support the organization through direct donations and sponsorships.
“On behalf of Spaulding Youth Center, I was thrilled to welcome the Friends of Spaulding to campus for this special event,” said Cheryl Avery, Spaulding Youth Center director of development & community relations. “The afternoon served as a wonderful opportunity for our faculty, staff and supporters to come together in honor of the children we serve. Since public funding covers only 90% of essential living, clinical and educational expenses, every donated dollar has profound impacts for each child on campus. The generosity and passion demonstrated by the Friends of Spaulding for our organization’s mission is inspiring.”
To learn more about supporting Spaulding Youth Center, visit www.SpauldingYouthCenter.org/giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.