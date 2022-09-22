NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services has created a training and development group to support its family services team and ensure quality training standards campus-wide. Moss Hartwell has been promoted from residential trainer to family services training coordinator. They manage the training and development team and oversee its efforts.

Kristin Cain has been hired as residential trainer, having most recently served as a shift leader and residential counselor. She is responsible for delivering a wide variety of trainings to family services staff that are both required by law and meet best practices in caring for children and their families.

