NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services has created a training and development group to support its family services team and ensure quality training standards campus-wide. Moss Hartwell has been promoted from residential trainer to family services training coordinator. They manage the training and development team and oversee its efforts.
Kristin Cain has been hired as residential trainer, having most recently served as a shift leader and residential counselor. She is responsible for delivering a wide variety of trainings to family services staff that are both required by law and meet best practices in caring for children and their families.
Liz MacLeod, formerly a residential house manager, now serves as the training and development team’s residential onboarding specialist. She works directly with candidates seeking employment at Spaulding Academy & Family Services and supports new hires through the onboarding and training process.
Devyn Vachon has been named the team’s training and human resources administrative assistant. With a background in process, systems, and administrative support, he provides the trainers with logistical tracking and follow-up to ensure trainings and staff development requirements are accurate and current. He comes from an on-campus direct care position.
“The Training and Development Team is designed to support our staff and to best serve the children and families we work with at Spaulding Academy & Family Services,” said Amanda Champagne, executive director of Family Services. “We look forward to continue growing this team with staff members and job functions that will ensure compliance and excellence in all we do.”
