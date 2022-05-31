LACONIA — The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club joins with the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia for their latest drive to collect clean soft plastics on Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be curbside in front of the little while church at 172 Pleasant Street.
Our greater Laconia community is doing an awesome job collecting these plastics and keeping them out of our landfills. Thank you.
The Lions ARE collecting plastic grocery bags, vegetable bags, bubble wrap, newspaper sleeves, bread bags, air packing bags, ice bags, dry cleaning bags, wood pellet bags, cereal box liners, and plastic films labeled with #2 or #4 recycling symbols.
No longer accepting pet food bags and not accepting hard plastic items.
Collections are sent to Trex Corporation in Maine via the Hannaford’s in Gilford to be repurposed into composite decking and outdoor furniture.
Consider setting up a neighborhood collection box.
Laconia High School Interact Club and Prescott Farm have collection boxes as does the Taylor and Wesley Woods communities.
