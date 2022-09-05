Snorkel at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest beach on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 2:30 p.m. Find more information at the SLA website squamlakes.org or contact SLA directly by calling 603-968-7336. (Courtesy photo)
HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association for a snorkeling adventure at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest beach on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 2:30 p.m. While snorkeling, participants will be looking at aquatic plant life, fish, and whatever else they can find. The snorkel will be guided by the Lakes Regions Conservation Corps AmeriCorps members Eva Anderson and Kaela Wilbur.
The lakes region is an important and beautiful place that offers New Hampshirites and tourists the opportunity to engage with the natural world. Within lakes, entire ecosystems exist that harbor all kinds of life that are intricately connected and balanced. However, humans tend to altar these ecosystems. We affect these delicate systems by boating, releasing nutrients in excess, introducing new species, along with many other things. However, each of us can make a difference and advocate for these environments. We will investigate the ways we can each make a difference while snorkeling Squam.
Find more information at the SLA website squamlakes.org or contact SLA directly by calling 603-968-7336. Check out other Adventure Ecology programs led by other AmeriCorps members throughout the season. Every program is free of charge and focuses on a different aspect of nature and conservation.
