HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association and LRCC members Bri and Cris for an Intro to Field Sketching program at Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest on Friday, July 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Begin building your naturalist skills and learn drawing and observational techniques. Take a 1.5-mile walk through Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest, learning field sketching tips and tricks along the way and getting to practice in locations like a lake beach, a hemlock grove, or a swamp. Though sketching materials will be provided, you’re welcome to bring whatever you have to create with as well. Make sure to bring plenty of water and something to sit on so you’re comfortable observing and sketching in one place for a while. Get outside, flex your creative muscles, and explore the Squam region in a new way.
For more information or to sign up for this guided hike, visit the SLA website at squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
