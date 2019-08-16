CANTERBURY — Aug. 17 is the seventh annual New Hampshire Permaculture Day at Canterbury Shaker Village, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Through hands-on workshops, demos, discussions, and guided walks, visitors can learn about local food systems, enhanced soil health, indigenous wisdom of plants as food and medicine, and sustainably raised livestock.
Climate change, social justice, sustainable energy, natural building, and earth-friendly agricultural practices are all part of the permaculture outlook.
"Permaculture" is a term that references both permanence and agriculture. It is a growing field of research and practice dedicated to living sustainably, guided by the ethics of earth care, people care, and fair share.
The vendor marketplace will offer information, local goods, and crafts for sale. There will be morning snacks and coffee from a local food truck, as well as an opportunity to stroll the grounds, with its 24 historic structures, and to admire what the Shakers created in their 200 years of communal work and worship.
A locally sourced lunch is included in the cost of registration.
Adult tickets are $40, $15 for children. Students and seniors citizens receive a $5 discount. Canterbury Shaker Village members pay $20. There is plenty of free parking.
The event is presented by the NH Permaculture Guild, in partnership with Canterbury Shaker Village, and with sponsorship by Northeast Organic Farmers (NOFA) of New Hampshire, Concord Food Coop, and Warner Public Market.
