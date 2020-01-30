SANBORNTON — Lori Raymond, Medicare specialist with Belknap County ServiceLink, will be available to answer questions about the program and options on Tuesday, Feb. 4. She will speak at Sanbornton Public Library at 1 p.m. There will also be a social hour and light refreshments. The library is at 27 Meetinghouse Hill Road. Call 603-286-8288 for information.
