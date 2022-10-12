Witness Pam’s art, as well as that of the other 30 or more artists displaying at Lakes Region Art Gallery at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 300 or visit lraanh.org to learn more. (Courtesy photo)
TILTON — Lakes Region Art Gallery's September artist is Pam Gramatikas, AKA Pam Gram. Pam is not only a great artist and person, but runs a day care as well. Although Pam has worked in multiple mediums, her favorite is pastels. Her inspiration comes from other artists and the kids in her daycare. According to Gramatikas, just coming into the gallery “gets her excited.”
She credits her daughter with the fact she is at Lakes Region Art Gallery. Gramatikas and her daughter were shopping at the Tilton Tanger Outlets when they discovered the Lake Region Art Gallery. Without know it, her daughter signed her up for a membership in the Gallery. Gramatikas’ initial response: “What did you do?” Like many “closet artists,” Gramatikas' talent insecurity took center stage and found it hard to believe that anyone would pay for her art. Her daughter saw the talent and knew she would do well. Pam now admits she was right.
“Everyone at the gallery is helpful and inspirational.” It gets her excited to push her creativity, constantly moving forward on her journey at being the best she can be.
