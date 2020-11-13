GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department and Gilford Youth Center are co-sponsoring a weekly drop-in walking program for senior adults on Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at the Gilford Youth Center beginning Dec. 2. Participants can track their progress or just walk for fun. All participants should bring and wear a mask throughout the program. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own water bottle, as water will not be provided. There will be plenty of chairs available, spaced 6 feet apart, for participants to take a break as needed. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be available. There is no fee for this program and participants can register their first day.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 527-4722.
