GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Dec. 6. Seniors will meet at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Gilford Community Church. On the menu will be slices of delicious homemade pizza made by Dan Barnhart. In addition to the pizza, tossed salad and beverages will also be provided. Following lunch, participants will have the option to play a variety of games, including; Scrabble, Rummikub, Trivial Pursuit and more. Participants must RSVP no later than Thursday, Dec. 2.
For more information or to RSVP, call the Parks and Recreation Office at 603-527-4722
