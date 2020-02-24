GILFORD — Gilford Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, March 2. The group will meet at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery at 11:30 a.m. Participants will order from the menu and will be responsible for the cost of their own meal. RSVP by Friday, Feb. 28, to the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
Senior Moment-um lunch at Patrick’s Pub
- By HERB GREENE, Gilford Parks and Recreation
