GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Dec. 9. Meeting at Gilford Community Church at noon for a holiday luncheon. The turkey dinner will be catered by Hart’s Turkey Farm. The fourth grade chorus from the Gilford Elementary School will perform holiday music. Program cost is $8, and participants are asked to register no later than Thursday, Dec. 5, to the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
