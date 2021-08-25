GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring an end of the summer Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Sept. 13. Participants are invited to the Gilford Town Beach at 11:30 a.m. for a barbecue lunch and a game of bocce ball. Hotdogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, pickles, chips and salad will be served. Drinks and paper goods will also be provided.
Participants are encouraged to bring a dessert to share with the group. If you have a lawn chair, bring it. Come and enjoy the last of our summer days at the beach. Participants must RSVP with the Parks and Recreation Department at 527-4722 no later than Sept. 9. The rain date will be Wednesday, Sept. 15.
For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Gilford Parks and Rec. Dept. at 527-4722.
