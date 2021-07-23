GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Aug. 9. Seniors will meet in the Gilford Community Church’s Fellowship Hall at 11:30 a.m. Senior will be served a ballgame lunch including hot dogs, soft pretzels, candy and a variety of snacks as well as soda and water. Following lunch, bingo will be played, with an assortment of prizes for the winners. The bingo is FREE of charge, but there is a fee for lunch. Participants must RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 5.
To RSVP or for more information, please contact the Gilford Parks and Rec. Dept. at 527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.