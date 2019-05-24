GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, June 3. Meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Gilford Village Field to enjoy an afternoon including a barbecue lunch and bocce ball. Participants should bring their own chairs. The parks and recreation department will supply hotdogs, condiments and drinks. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert for the potluck. RSVP by Thursday, May 30 to the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
