BELMONT — The Belmont Parks & Recreation annual Boston Shopping and Theatre Trip is Saturday, Dec. 21, with two holiday shows from which to choose, Irving Berlin’s 'White Christmas,' or Tony Williams' 'Urban Nutcracker.'
The day starts with shopping at the Prudential Center Shops, then on the Theatre District for shows or shopping at Downtown Crossing, ending at Faneuil Hall Marketplace. The group will travel to Boston in a motor coach with restroom facilities. This active trip does require walking from a central drop off points to various venues. Space is limited, and full payment and registration form are needed to book the trip. There will be no refunds for cancelled reservations unless the space can be resold.
Shoppers can also design their own day shopping, sightseeing, visiting museums or taking in a matinee performance. The trip departs from the Belmont Tioga Pavilion at 8:30 a.m., and returns at 9:15 p.m. The trip includes time to shop, sightsee and dine independently.
The Boston Celtics team is looking to make a run in the Eastern Conference, as Kemba Walker joins Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward on the court. Join Belmont Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, for a 7:30 p.m. game at the Boston TD Garden as they take on the New York Knicks, led by Julius Randle and rookie R.J. Barrett. The trip departs from the Belmont Tioga Pavilion at 5 p.m. in a fully equipped motor coach. Seats are in the balcony corner section 311. The group will depart Boston following the game and arrive around 11:45 p.m.
For more information on either of the trips, visit www.belmontnh.org, or call 603-267-1865.
