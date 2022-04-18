MEREDITH — Artists that exhibit at The Galleries at 30 Main are featured in a Season Kick-Off. Each artist was invited to exhibit a piece that represents them as an artist. The show opens on Thursday, April 21 with a reception from 4–6 p.m. and will be up until Sunday, May 1.
This is a great opportunity to chat with the artists, get to know them and view their creations exhibited in the gallery. It is also a time for artists to meet other artists, share experiences and make new connections.
The Galleries at 30 Main which include The Ferreira Gallery, The Moreau Gallery and VynnArt, are located at 30 Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.