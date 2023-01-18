Occurring monthly through April, the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will be hosting educational classes about New Hampshire wildlife and ecology for two age groups; ages 4 through 6, and ages 7 through 10. The first class is Thursday, Feb. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. (Courtesy photo)
HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center offers a series of programs specifically for homeschooled students. Occurring monthly through April, the science center will be hosting educational classes about New Hampshire wildlife and ecology for two age groups; ages 4 through 6, and ages 7 through 10.
Earth Cycles is the theme for the 22-2023 Homeschool Series and will focus on the cycles that can be observed in the natural world. Topics include rock cycle, water cycle, life cycles, and more.
The monthly homeschool programs are held on the first Thursday of the month, in-person, at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center from 10 to 11 a.m., with the first program on Thursday, Feb. 2.
A virtual wrap-up session featuring a live animal is held via Zoom on the second Thursday of the month from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
An adult must participate with children at no additional cost. Each additional adult pays child fee.
Advance registration required. To register for this event, and learn about upcoming programs and membership, go to nhnature.org or call 603-968-7194.
