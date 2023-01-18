Squam Lakes Naturdal Science Center

Occurring monthly through April, the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center will be hosting educational classes about New Hampshire wildlife and ecology for two age groups; ages 4 through 6, and ages 7 through 10. The first class is Thursday, Feb. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. (Courtesy photo)

HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center offers a series of programs specifically for homeschooled students. Occurring monthly through April, the science center will be hosting educational classes about New Hampshire wildlife and ecology for two age groups; ages 4 through 6, and ages 7 through 10.

Earth Cycles is the theme for the 22-2023 Homeschool Series and will focus on the cycles that can be observed in the natural world. Topics include rock cycle, water cycle, life cycles, and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.