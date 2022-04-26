LACONIA — Wilkins-Smith Post 1, The American Legion of Laconia is offering scholarships (six) to seniors who will be attending college in the fall. The scholarships are for $1,000 paid to the school and can be used toward books, courses, lodging or whatever. The applications have been delivered to Laconia High, Gilford High, and Laconia Christian School. The deadline for submission is May 30. Applications can also be picked up at the legion home at 849 No. Main St. or call 603-455-2026
