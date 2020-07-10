SANBORNTON — The Sanbornton Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee is in the process of updating its 2014 Hazard Mitigation Plan. The committee is represented by local interests including the fire, police, and highway departments, along with the planning and select boards and the Capital Improvements Committee. The group is reviewing hazards that put the town at risk and developing recommendations to protect residents.
The committee will meet Monday, July 13, at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Residents of Sanbornton and neighboring communities are encouraged to attend.
Hazard mitigation planning is important to reducing disaster losses. The most significant areas of concern for Sanbornton in the 2014 plan were flooding, severe wind, and transportation of hazardous materials.
Town leaders will evaluate the status of current plans, policies, and actions, then develop and prioritize actions to reduce impacts of these and other hazards.
For more information contact Chief Paul Dexter, emergency management director, at 603-286-4819, or David Jeffers, planner, Lakes Region Planning Commission, at 603-279-5341.
The meeting will be accessible to the public via phone or video conference using Zoom. The meeting will be adjourned if the public is unable to access the meeting.
To join online, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/84530859253. To join by phone, call 929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 845 3085 9253.
For help joining the meeting, contact 603-279-5334 or admin@lakesrpc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.