The 13th Annual Run to Home Base presented by Raytheon Technologies will take place on Saturday, July 30, at Fenway Park and virtually.
The Run to Home Base provides funds for clinical care and support for veterans and their families impacted by post-traumatic stress, with a goal to raise $2.5 million. Military suicides have increased 20% since the onset of the pandemic, with nearly 20 veterans losing their lives to suicide each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.