WOLFEBORO — Professor of anthropology Robert Goodby will present his program “12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State,” at the Wolfeboro Public Library on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m.
The program is free and open to all.
More than 12,000 years ago, small groups of Paleoindians endured frigid winters on the edge of a small river in what would become Keene, New Hampshire. In 2009, an archaeological survey for the new Keene Middle School discovered the remains of their stay and brought to light one of the oldest Native American sites in New England. The remarkably intact site produced evidence of four separate dwellings containing over 200 stone tools and fragments of burned animal bone. These early people, rather than being isolated stone-age nomads, were part of a social network that extended across much of northeastern North America. The discovery and excavation of the site was required by the National Historic Preservation Act, a frequently maligned piece of legislation that in this instance worked to save an irreplaceable piece of the human story.
Mr. Goodby is a professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. He holds a Ph.D. in anthropology from Brown University and has spent the last 30 years studying Native American archaeological sites in New England. For more information, call the library at 603-569-2428.
