PLYMOUTH — There will be a reunion of the Plymouth Fire Department for all past members, Call and Career, on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Plymouth Lodge of Elks. The event will be from 3-7 p.m.
This will be a fun, casual event with the opportunity for memories of some of the highlights while in the department. There will be comments made at 5 p.m. and again around 6:15 p.m. It is planned that the cherished 1929 fire truck will be in attendance.
There is no cost although donations will be accepted. Any donations should be sent to Pete Cofran at 73 River Road, Plymouth, NH 03264. If payment by check, it should be made out to Pete Cofran.
If interested in attending, please go to https://tinyurl.com/PFDRegistration
