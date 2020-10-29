MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will host the 29th Annual Senior Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 6, at Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith. This year’s event will be held via drive-thru/curbside pickup. Senior citizens over 55 years of age from Meredith, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, and Sandwich are invited to reserve a dinner for the occasion.
Reservations are required for dinner pickup, and participation is limited to 300 people. To make reservations, please contact the Meredith Rotary Club (Monday, Wednesday or Friday) at 603-279-7600 from 9 am to 4pm beginning November 2, 2020 and ending November 30, 2020 – until all dinners are reserved.
For additional information, visit their website at www.meredithrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.