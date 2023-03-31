panel discussed the opportunities for foreign investment

A panel discussed the opportunities for foreign investment in New Hampshire. Left, NH Foreign Direct Investment Report co-author Chen Wu, Kirsten Chambers-Taylor of the United Kingdom Department for Business and Trade, Mark Laliberte, a business recruiter for NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs, Bryce W. Morrison, an attorney and shareholder at Bernstein Shur, Ray Brousseau, Vice President and Deputy General Manager of BAE Systems and New Hampshire Foreign Direct Investment Report co-author Roxana Wright. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University, in partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs and the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, presented the key findings of the 2021-22 New Hampshire Foreign Direct Investment Report at the fifth annual PSU and BEA Foreign Direct Investment Forum at the university on Feb. 16. 

BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell and PSU President Donald L. Birx, Ph.D., gave remarks at the forum.

