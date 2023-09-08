Registration is open for Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation's Pumpkin Figure Contest. In order to qualify for the contest, an entrant must live in the Lakes Region, and the entry forms must be received by Lakes Region Scholarship by Wednesday, Oct. 4, with judging taking place Oct. 13 and 14. For more information, visit visit lrscholarship.org. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — With the rapid approach of fall, registration for Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation’s fourth annual Pumpkin Figure Contest fundraiser is now open. Executive director Karen Switzer said “There were many wonderful entries last year from a variety of areas including families, businesses, schools, individuals and nonprofit agencies. The time invested, the creativity and the willingness to share their creations with the entire community is great to see. This has become a seasonal fundraiser for us in which the whole community gets involved.”
Assistant director Chris Guilmett stated, “the scholarship foundation is looking forward to building on the success of their annual Pumpkin Figure Contest. To register your pumpkin figure for the contest, follow the link under the Pumpkin Figure Contest tab on our website. You’ll also be able to purchase raffle tickets to our two autumn raffles, our popular Harvestfest Raffle and our Cake n’ Sweets Calendar Raffle, which is returning for a 2nd year. You do not need to be participating in the Pumpkin Figure Contest to purchase raffle tickets.”
The pumpkin figures are judged in several categories and prizes awarded for Best Overall, Cutest, Scariest, Best by a Child, Most Unique, Best Nonprofit, Best Business, Best from a School, Creative Use of Materials and Best by Family or Group.
Switzer also noted that “If you would like to take advantage of a beautiful fall weekend to view the creations firsthand, maps with the locations of the pumpkin figures will be available to download on our website. Also, for those looking to check out the raffle prizes and/or to purchase Harvestfest raffle tickets, or a Cakes n’ Sweets Calendar (tickets are limited), we will be at the Belknap Mill’s Sock Hop on Sept. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., as well as on Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in downtown Laconia and at Happy Cow Ice Cream from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 13.”
The contest is open to individuals, families, schools, businesses and nonprofits. Pumpkin figures must include at least one pumpkin. In order to qualify for the contest, an entrant must live in the Lakes Region, and the entry forms must be received by Lakes Region Scholarship by Oct. 4, with judging taking place Oct. 13 and 14.
To register for the annual Pumpkin Figure Contest, or purchase Harvestfest Raffle tickets visit lrscholarship.org.
