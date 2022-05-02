PLYMOUTH — A Hollywood feature — considered lost for decades until a copy surfaced in France in 2006 — will soon return to the big screen.
"Bardelys the Magnificent" (1926), a big-budget MGM release starring John Gilbert and Eleanor Boardman, will be screened on Wednesday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St.
Live music for the movie will be provided by silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis.
For more information, call 603-536-2551 or visit flyingmonkeynh.com. For more information on the music, visit jeffrapsis.com.
