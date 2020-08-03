CONCORD — With experts predicting active hurricane and wildfire seasons, the American Red Cross needs volunteers.
“Emergencies don’t stop and neither does the work of the Red Cross. We’re working to make sure we can provide critical help in times of disaster,” said James Segerson, regional disaster officer for the Northern New England Region. “Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help people in urgent need. You can make real difference.”
The Red Cross will need thousands of volunteers nationally to be ready this disaster season, given the predictions around hurricane and wildfire seasons and the added complexities of COVID-19. The Northern New England Region is seeking additional volunteers to join the ranks of its disaster volunteers.
“You see the best of humanity on disaster relief operations. Red Crossers from all walks of life come together and put their strengths toward the shared mission of helping people through their darkest time,” said volunteer Sue Critz of Londonderry. ”It’s incredibly fulfilling. You get back more than you give.”
The Atlantic hurricane season, June 1-Nov. 30, is off to a busy start. Two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha, developed before the official start date, followed by Tropical Storms Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo and Isaias – the earliest “I” storm on record – and Hurricane Hanna.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center in May forecasted a likely range of 13-19 named storms, with six to 10 possibly becoming hurricanes, for the 2020 season.
