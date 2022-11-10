MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library just had their busiest October in over a decade. Over 500 members of the community enjoyed youth events last month, and there are so many wonderful people to thank.
First and foremost, we want to thank the great people at Moulton Farms for the generous donation of the pumpkins needed to host the annual Pumpkin Carving Party, when dozens of local families were able to come in and carve jack-o-lanterns and then take them home, all at no charge.
Pumpkins weren’t the only draw at the MPL in October, in fact that wasn’t even the most popular event. On Oct. 28, the library had 75 people attend the Halloween Party, most of them in adorable Halloween costumes. In addition, teen programs saw 50 people attend events like Manga Club, Cocoa and Crosswords, and Mend Your Denim.
Perhaps most importantly, the library was able to reach over 100 local kids via outreach to our schools and daycares.
The library hopes to see you at the in November, whether you are here for a youth program like Wednesday and Friday story hours, Lego Time every other week, or the Young Writers Studio Hours on Tuesday afternoons; an adult program such as one of our four different book clubs or the Maker Space Saturday; or just here to find something entertaining while you check out our newly updated building.
If you have questions about any library events, call 603-279-4303 or visit Meredithlibrary.org.
