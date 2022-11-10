Pumpkin Carving Party

Moulton Farms generously donated the pumpkins needed to host the annual Pumpkin Carving Party at Meredith Public Library. (Courtesy photo) 

MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library just had their busiest October in over a decade. Over 500 members of the community enjoyed youth events last month, and there are so many wonderful people to thank.

First and foremost, we want to thank the great people at Moulton Farms for the generous donation of the pumpkins needed to host the annual Pumpkin Carving Party, when dozens of local families were able to come in and carve jack-o-lanterns and then take them home, all at no charge. 

