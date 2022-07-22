LOUDON — Pleasant View Gardens (PVG, one of the country’s top-performing wholesale growers of annuals, perennials, shrubs, and herbs — most notably Proven Winners® plants — has recently released its new Grower Resource Guide for the 2022-23 growing season.
“It’s exciting to present our customers with this new catalog,” grins Andy Huntington, national sales manager at Pleasant View Gardens. “We continue to work diligently to add new varieties and programs that match industry trends for the season and help our customers become more successful. And, I have to say, this year’s offering is one of our best yet.”
With nearly 300 pages chock-full of glorious flowering plants, the new Pleasant View Gardens Grower Resource Guide provides everything a grower needs for the coming year. From a look at the three new Proven Winners national recipes (Acapulco Sun, Misty Seas, and new Rockin’ Rush) to the Proven Winners national plants of the year (Truffula Pink Gomphrena, Dolce Wildberry Heuchera, Heart to Heart Scarlet Flame Caladium, Let’s Dance Can Do!™ Reblooming Hydrangea, Ringo All-Star Rosa, and Limelight Prime Hydrangea Paniculata) to six new Proven Accents plants, five more Proven Harvest, the herb, vegetable and fruit line from Proven Winners, three new Graceful Grasses, a new Heart to Heart caladium, and nearly 20 new Proven Winners annuals.
To view an animated flipbook version of PVG’s new Grower Resource Guide, download your own digital file, or request a hard copy of your own, visit www.pwpvg.com, or call 603-435-8361.
