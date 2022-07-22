PVG guide

PVG releases new 2022-23 Grower Resource Guide. (Courtesy photo)

LOUDON — Pleasant View Gardens (PVG, one of the country’s top-performing wholesale growers of annuals, perennials, shrubs, and herbs — most notably Proven Winners® plants — has recently released its new Grower Resource Guide for the 2022-23 growing season.

“It’s exciting to present our customers with this new catalog,” grins Andy Huntington, national sales manager at Pleasant View Gardens. “We continue to work diligently to add new varieties and programs that match industry trends for the season and help our customers become more successful. And, I have to say, this year’s offering is one of our best yet.”

