MEREDITH — The trustees of the Meredith Public Library invite Meredith residents to give their input at the upcoming charrettes for finalizing the design for the library renovation and expansion project. The first charrette will be held Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at the library. A second charrette will be held Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m. at the community center.
“We very much encourage town residents to come and see how the design has evolved, and give their thoughts on it as the trustees finalize the layout. The time to do this is now,” said Ann Butler, chair of the library board of trustees. “By late July the process will be underway to go from the design layout the public sees to the complex and detailed set of designs that will be used in the construction process.”
The current design and layout will be revealed at the first charrette. “There have been several rounds of changes since the public last saw the design and between now and the first charrette there are likely to be additional tweaks.” Butler explained that some of the adjustments are the result of discussions the trustees have been having with other committees and officials in the town. The trustees invited members of the select board, the planning board, the energy committee, the police and fire chiefs, and members of the feasibility committee, among others, to a recent meeting to review the current design layout and give their input.
