PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will welcome Boston Bruins anthem singer and PSU alumnus Todd Angilly,  who will deliver the keynote address for the university’s 152nd undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13. City of Manchester Public Health director Anna Thomas will address graduates at the university’s graduate commencement ceremony on Friday evening, May 12. Both ceremonies will be held at the Bank of New Hampshire Field House in the Active Living, Learning, and Wellness (ALLWell) North Building on PSU’s Holderness campus.

“We are honored to welcome three distinguished guests to Plymouth State University for our 2023 commencement ceremonies, each of whom is accomplished in their field — or fields — and touches the lives of people in positive ways through their work and community involvement,” PSU President Donald L. Birx, Ph.D., said. “Although Todd and Anna come from different professional backgrounds, we are excited for our graduates and guests to hear from them and learn from their experiences, and we look forward to recognizing Peter for his business accomplishments and his commitment to helping aspiring entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams.”

