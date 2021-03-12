PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University evolved from Holmes Plymouth Academy, which dates back to 1808 as a pioneer institution for teacher training. An “act for the establishment and management of a state normal school for the better training of teachers” was passed in 1870. Founders Day marks March 15, 1871, when the New Hampshire State Normal School in Plymouth opened its doors to its inaugural class.
The sesquicentennial celebration will be held on March 15 at 1:50 p.m., featuring a PSU Founders Day proclamation by Governor Chris Sununu along with tributes from New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse (PSU ’84) and New Hampshire Representative Matt Wilhelm (PSU ’04) and other honored participants, and the presentation of a time capsule by PSU Student Body President Avery Jones of Dover, New Hampshire, to be opened in 2046.
The celebration will be held live on the Plymouth State University Facebook Page at https://fb.me/e/14vdH88V9 or Zoom Link: https://plymouthstate.zoom.us/j/88137325660
Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to confirm with to Lisa Cramb at 603-689-6986 or lisa@montagnepowers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.