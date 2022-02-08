PLYMOUTH — Challenge accepted! Plymouth State University students will join their peers at 300 other colleges and universities on Thursday, Feb. 17 to participate in “Delight-Ful,” a nationwide event designed to celebrate, carry out, and encourage random acts of kindness across the country. The signature event was created by Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract foodservice management and Plymouth State’s foodservice partner.
The Delight-Ful challenge will take place simultaneously across all Chartwells’ campuses, encouraging Chartwells’ associates, students, and school faculty and staff to collectively perform random acts of kindness. At PSU, students will be delighted by the special menu options, kindness giveaways, and activities designed to encourage participants to pay it forward.
“Our students have dealt with some really difficult circumstances over the last two years. We’re overjoyed to be able to give them a special, memorable, safe, and impactful experience that celebrates being back on campus while also making them feel part of a bigger movement to bring some kindness to the world,” says Amanda Grazioso, Direct of Residential Life & Dining Services, Plymouth State University.
In addition to day-of on-campus activities and events, PSU Dining will be collecting donation items to benefit Plymouth State’s Student Support Foundation Food Pantry. The team has set a goal of collecting and donating 300 food and hygiene items for PSU students. Chartwells has also partnered with celebrity chef Jet Tila to serve as the virtual emcee for Delight-Ful and prompt calls to action for campuses nationwide to do their own random acts of kindness.
“We strive to give students the opportunity to help, surprise, and delight one another, both inside and outside of our dining halls, so we wanted to create an event centered around random acts of kindness,” says Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. “National Random Acts of Kindness Day was the perfect catalyst for our next signature JoyFul event, and we’ve made it our goal to bring half a million acts of kindness to the communities we serve nationwide.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.