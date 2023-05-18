PSU students

From left, Plymouth State University accounting students Stephen Morris, Joseph Stanley, Natalie Smith, Madelyn Westbrook and Kaitlyn Chambers participated in the first ever NHSCPA Financial Literacy Series for New Hampshire children ages 14-17 in foster care at several group homes in the state. (Courtesy photo)

PLYMOUTH — Five Plymouth State University students in the accounting program and the PSU Student Accounting Society recently participated in a new Financial Literacy Series for children in foster care in New Hampshire, by teaching them about taxation and lending.

This is the first year the New Hampshire Society of Certified Professional Accountants organized the Financial Literacy Series, called "You and Your Money Matter." The six-part series took place weekly via Zoom in March and April. Each 45-minute session covered a different topic of financial literacy including budgeting, credit cards, investments and more. PSU seniors Kaitlyn Chambers, 21, Natalie Smith, 22, and juniors Stephen Morris, 21, Joseph Stanley, 20, and Madelyn Westbrook, 20, designed and delivered presentations on taxes, loans and life lessons.

