From left, Plymouth State University accounting students Stephen Morris, Joseph Stanley, Natalie Smith, Madelyn Westbrook and Kaitlyn Chambers participated in the first ever NHSCPA Financial Literacy Series for New Hampshire children ages 14-17 in foster care at several group homes in the state. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — Five Plymouth State University students in the accounting program and the PSU Student Accounting Society recently participated in a new Financial Literacy Series for children in foster care in New Hampshire, by teaching them about taxation and lending.
This is the first year the New Hampshire Society of Certified Professional Accountants organized the Financial Literacy Series, called "You and Your Money Matter." The six-part series took place weekly via Zoom in March and April. Each 45-minute session covered a different topic of financial literacy including budgeting, credit cards, investments and more. PSU seniors Kaitlyn Chambers, 21, Natalie Smith, 22, and juniors Stephen Morris, 21, Joseph Stanley, 20, and Madelyn Westbrook, 20, designed and delivered presentations on taxes, loans and life lessons.
Chambers said it was a privilege working with the NHSCPA to teach kids about things like borrowing money from a bank and how to file taxes as an adult and the role of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, but the opportunity held a great deal of personal value to her.
“I have two younger sisters who were adopted by my family out of the foster care system. Presenting to the students that day, I saw a glimpse of my sisters in their faces, so it was doubly fulfilling to teach them about these important topics they might not otherwise have the opportunity to learn about.” Chambers said. “It is my hope that the skills and information gained by the participants will help them to be successful adults and help them navigate financial challenges like understanding student loans if they choose to go to college. I am also grateful for having learned a lot from the experience, myself.”
“We are grateful to the NH Society of Certified Professional Accountants and our colleagues and students at Plymouth State University for developing and providing this great program for our foster youth,” said DCYF Director Joe Ribsam. “It is always exciting when our professional and academic communities come together to work with our youth as they develop life skills that will benefit them well into adulthood.”
To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit plymouth.edu.
