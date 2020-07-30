PLYMOUTH — Acknowledging her nationally-recognized work to transform the higher education learning experience for students, Plymouth State University professor Robin DeRosa, Ph.D., is among 30 leaders from across the state named to the Leadership New Hampshire class of 2021.
“We are incredibly proud that Robin has been recognized by Leadership New Hampshire for her innovative work,” said Ann McClellan, Ph.D., interim provost. “Leadership New Hampshire will help Robin continue her trailblazing work to make public higher education more accessible, meaningful and focused on serving communities. We know she’ll bring that first-hand knowledge back to campus to work with students, faculty and other institutions as they tackle challenges facing their communities.”
DeRosa currently serves as director of the open learning & teaching collaborative. The Open CoLab is dedicated to innovative teaching and learning, linking theories, ideas and research with practice. The team focuses on instructional design, open education, interdisciplinary learning and increasing the public impact of higher education. One project was to help found the New Hampshire Open Education Public Consortium, a joint effort across the state’s 11 public postsecondary institutions to lower the cost of textbooks and learning materials for college students. The Open CoLab also played a role in helping PSU implement its Integrated Clusters education model.
“The focus of my work at Plymouth State University, and with many other institutions in New Hampshire, has been to make higher education more accessible, affordable and impactful,” DeRosa said. “Leadership New Hampshire will help me work more broadly toward improving the public good, linking our work in higher education to other services and sectors. Approaching our challenges holistically, and leaving our silos behind, will help us build a sustainable and equitable future for everyone.”
DeRosa also served an editor for Hybrid Pedagogy, a peer-reviewed journal that evaluates the best uses for technology and new media in education and expands the conversation about e-learning and open education.
DeRosa joined PSU in 2000. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Brown University and her master’s and doctoral degrees from Tufts University.
For more information about Plymouth State University, visit plymouth.edu.
