PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University recently integrated its offices of communications and marketing, enrollment and student life into one comprehensive group, Communications, Enrollment & Student Life. PSU CESLife will help students and families exploring PSU as an option for higher education, guiding them through the enrollment process and providing programs and services that engage students and enrich their experience. The group will also include a parent and family resources team to support parents and families as they navigate the college experience.
“It is a natural step for us to integrate the teams that communicate with external and internal audiences, that help prospective students become Panthers, and create opportunities for Panthers to become engaged members of the PSU community as they evolve into confident adults and contributors to the workforce,” said Donald L. Birx, president, Plymouth State University. “This new integrated approach will leverage existing and new staff leadership to provide students – and families – a well-supported path on their college journey, from initial outreach to commencement.”
The PSU CESLife group is led by Marlin Collingwood, who serves as interim vice president. Collingwood formerly served as PSU’s director of marketing, communications and creative services.
“Marlin has been an integral member of the PSU community since his arrival,” said Birx. “Beyond his formal role leading PSU’s marketing and communications efforts, he has been deeply involved in mentoring students, participating in campus events and activities, and in developing meaningful programs to help first-year students and others to integrate into the PSU experience. We are thrilled that he is leading this newly-formed group.”
The communications and marketing team is led by Corey Hoyt, interim director. Hoyt began at PSU in 2017 supporting internal communications. The group starts all internal and external communications, working closely with admissions on recruitment marketing initiatives. The group also works with student life on student experience branding, as well as public relations and other communications programs.
The enrollment management team is co-led by Matthew Wallace, interim director of undergraduate recruitment and admissions, and Jeremy Heidenreich, director of enrollment operations and analysis.
The student life group brings together community involvement, campus recreation, student clubs and organizations, and a variety of programming opportunities to enrich the college experience for PSU students. PSU’s Student Life group will be led by Tevis Bryant, who joined PSU in July from Psi Sigma Phi Multicultural Fraternity Inc.’s national headquarters, where he served as director of diversity, and Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where he led and advised Greek Life programming.
For information about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
