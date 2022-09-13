Plymouth Historical Society presents
PLYMOUTH — Did you know that New Hampshire and Vermont were critical to developing the industrial technology that won the Civil War and went on to change American life profoundly?
Plymouth Historical Society presents
PLYMOUTH — Did you know that New Hampshire and Vermont were critical to developing the industrial technology that won the Civil War and went on to change American life profoundly?
Join in on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. for a ZOOM presentation on “From Guns to Gramophones: Civil War and the Technology That Shaped America,” as historian Carrie Brown explores the technological triumphs that helped save the Union and soon transformed the nation. This virtual presentation, sponsored by the Plymouth Historical Society, will look at the machinery and methods of production that allowed the North to produce so many weapons and that after the war fueled the development of new media and mass consumerism. While this program tells a broad, national story, it focuses on the critical and somewhat surprising role of Vermont and New Hampshire in producing the industrial technology that helped win the war and then reshaped the national economy.
This presentation is based on research done for exhibitions at the American Precision Museum in Windsor, Vermont. Dr. Brown’s original research on the topic led to a new and unexpected finding about the gun makers during the Civil War. The program is funded in part by New Hampshire Humanities.
Dr. Brown holds a Ph.D. in American Literature and Folklore from the University of Virginia. She is an independent scholar who also works as a freelance history curator for museums in New England. She has developed exhibitions on a wide range of topics, including industrial history, transportation, and the Civil War. She delights in finding connections between ordinary people and momentous events.
To register for this program on ZOOM contact Marcia Schmidt Blaine at mblaine@plymouth.edu.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As many students return for the first week of school, how does this impact your daily routine? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.